Greenville County looking to beef up EMS presence, cut down on response times

GOWENSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “In January of ‘21, I had COVID and pneumonia, and I needed them.”

Leon Campbell says he’s lived in Gowensville all his life, but never needed an ambulance until it was nearly too late.

“I fell in my driveway, and I don’t remember, after I hit ground, don’t even remember the ride to the hospital,” he told FOX Carolina.

Due to complications from COVID-19, he says he almost didn’t make it. Thankfully, he got lucky, and there was an EMS crew near him when he passed out.

“It was very important have one close,” he said.

“We’re looking at opportunities to reach further into the rural areas,” explained Assistant Greenville County Administrator Shannon Herman.

Herman says that officials have heard those complaints from neighbors, after conducting numerous studies and having many community meetings, about how it can sometimes take crews a long time to respond in areas on the outskirts of Greenville County.

When looking at how to cut down on response times, she says they realized they had an opportunity with local fire districts.

That’s why she says a new county plan to make those fire district buildings what they call “static locations” for EMS crews to be stationed will save more lives like Leon’s.

“Our guys have a safe place to park, come in, use facilities, be near the truck, and they begin to develop relationships with fire responders as well,” Herman said.

Under the new plan, the county is hiring the training more EMS employees, and getting new trucks, to put into areas like Gowensville, Tigerville, and Lake Cunningham, just to name a few.

Officials say having these static office will also help them recycle manpower and keep a presence in rural areas, even after crews respond.

“As trucks come in, you know, when they go to the hospitals, it’s easy not to get them back out,” Herman said. “And they can stay and get stuck in what we call the vortex.”

Herman says just days after posting the new truck in Gowensville, they were able to respond to a heart attack and save a life. Residents like Leon say--this new initiative is a reassuring step in the right direction for the future.

“It sure is nice to have them in community,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.