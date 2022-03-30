Invasive, toxic worms may be killing other insects in your garden at night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the weather warms up and you’re spending more time outside, watch out for an invasive species of worm that may be in your backyard.

Hammerhead worms aren’t native to the Upstate, but Dr. Jonathan Storm, a professor of biology for USC Upstate, said they’ve been in South Carolina since the 1950s.

They are easily recognizable by their shovel-shaped head and long, dark stripes running down the body.

Storm said they damage local earthworm populations and other invertebrates in the soil. They aren’t usually active during the day, according to Storm, but they come out at night and prey on other insects.

Hammerhead flatworms (Dr. Frank Hale)

They become more abundant in the fall, Storm said. Many people accidentally bring hammerhead worms into their yard when they buy potted plants from greenhouses.

If you find one, do not pick it up with your bare hands.

In an interview with WTOC, University of South Carolina Beaufort Department of Natural Sciences chair Dr. Joe Staton said the worms are toxic.

“Recent studies have shown that the worms do produce a tetrodotoxin which is the same thing that’s in the pufferfish,” Staton said.

Storm said hammerhead worms are not abundant enough to eradicate the earthworm population in your yard so usually, they can just be left alone.

However, if you are looking to control hammerhead worms, you should wear gloves and pick the worm up with a stick and place it in a bottle with vinegar and salt, according to Storm.

Experts say cutting up hammerhead worms will cause them to reproduce, creating two new worms.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.