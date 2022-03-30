Advertisement

Man sentenced in Asheville shooting

Antonio Dwight Boseman Jr.
Antonio Dwight Boseman Jr.(Asheville Police Dept.)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The man who pulled the trigger in a shooting in Asheville in 2021 has been sentenced to prison.

Antonio Dwight Boseman Jr. shot another man on Atkinson Street back in July. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

When Boseman was arrested, police seized a loaded Spike’s Tactical Zombie SL15 rifle.

Boseman pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and other felony charges.

He was sentenced to 60 to 93 months in prison.

“I am also proud of the dedicated work from our APD team over the course of this case - from our patrol officers, detectives, forensic technicians, and staff here at the Asheville Police Department,” said police chief David Zack.  “Their commitment to public safety is exemplary.”

