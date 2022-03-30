Officials closing roads in Great Smoky Mountains due to high wind warning

N.C./T.N. (FOX Carolina) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials (GSMNP) announced road closures across the park in preparation for expected high winds Wednesday.

The National Weather Service updated the high wind warning for the mountains to be in effect starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 31. Officials say they anticipate winds between 40 and 50 miles per hour with gusts up to 90 miles per hour.

Officials said due to the potential for hazardous conditions caused by downed trees and the increased risk of fire danger and spread the following roads are closed:

Newfound Gap Road

Cades Cove Loop Road

Foothills Parkway West (from Chilhowee Lake to Wears Valley)

Foothills Parkway East

We’re told the following roads are likely to begin closing by noon on Wednesday:

Little River Road

Wear Cove Gap Road

Laurel Creek Road

Cherokee Orchard Road

Tremont Road

Park officials said at this time, high winds are expected to affect primarily the Tennessee side of the park.

All closures remain in effect until the high wind warning has expired. Crews will assess the damage and being clearing roads as needed for reopening.

GSMNP mentioned park visitor centers, campgrounds, and picnic areas remain open at this time.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.