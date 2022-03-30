Advertisement

Police, SLED investigating shooting in Clinton

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clinton Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Wednesday morning.

Police said a man was shot around 6:15 a.m. at Clinton Manor Apartments. He was transported to Prisma Health in Greenville for treatment.

Clinton police requested SLED’s assistance with processing the crime scene.

Officers said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

