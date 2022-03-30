Police, SLED investigating shooting in Clinton

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clinton Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Wednesday morning.

Police said a man was shot around 6:15 a.m. at Clinton Manor Apartments. He was transported to Prisma Health in Greenville for treatment.

Clinton police requested SLED’s assistance with processing the crime scene.

Officers said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

