Upstate veterans given the “Welcome Home” party they deserve

GREENVILLE, SC - The Runway Cafe was busting at the seams with the number of veterans and their families who showed up for a “Welcome Home” party.

“When our Vietnam veterans came home, I’m getting emotional, they were not acknowledged. They weren’t recognized, and they weren’t honored for their service,” Leslie Bouvier said.

Bouvier’s organization, Miss Liberty Bell, along with Greenville Co Dept of Veteran Affairs, gave Vietnam Veterans a Welcome Home party to remember filled with food, music and patriotism.

“When they came home, they were told to take off their uniforms. They were spit on, they were cussed at, and this is an opportunity for us to welcome them home,” Bouvier said.

Veterans came out in full force, including General James E. Livingston. He’s a decorated marine with a medal of honor.

“I was ultimately a part of the evacuation of Saigon, which is Operation Frequent Wind,” Livingston said. “I was one of the last guys out of Vietnam, I was on the last three helicopters coming out of Vietnam. Two from the embassy and one from my location.”

The large crowd thanked the decorated General for his service. However, he thanked them for welcoming his comrades home.

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.