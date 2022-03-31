Advertisement

Crews working to restore power for nearly 1,500 residents in Haywood County

corte de energía
corte de energía(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly 1,500 residents in Haywood County and surrounding areas are waking up to power outrages Thursday morning, according to Haywood Electric Membership Corporation.

The company said as of 7:30 a.m., approximately 1,436 members are experiencing outages.

We’re told the largest is affecting 870 in the Rosman, East Fork, and Connestee Falls areas of Transylvania County.

Crews are out working to restore all outages.

You can keep track of outages here.

