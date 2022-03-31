Deputies, EMS responding to Greenville County school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident at Tanglewood Middle School.

FOX Carolina has received several calls regarding several marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles on the scene.

Multiple FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene. Ambulances were seen leaving the area.

As of 1 p.m., Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were still responding to the scene.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office had a helicopter up over the scene.

This is a developing situation. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

