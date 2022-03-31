Advertisement

‘I was absolutely terrified:’ Woman speaks on how family found out about shooting at mom’s school

School shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.
School shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alexis Ware was terrified when she learned about the shooting at the school where her mom works.

Ware’s mom works in the cafeteria at Tanglewood Middle School, but she did not hear any gunshots.

Ware said her mom didn’t know what happened. All she knew was the school was on lockdown. She received a text from her mom saying “Hey, we are on lockdown, but I don’t know why.”

Ware said her sister found out on Facebook that there had been a shooting at the school and told her mom, but when she found out the real reason for the lockdown she was scared.

“I was absolutely terrified for my mom and the students,” said Ware. “We just wanted everyone to be safe.”

Ware said her mom was taken from the cafeteria to a church called Brookwood in Simpsonville a little after 2 p.m. and is safe.

MORE COVERAGE: Suspect in custody after student shot at Greenville County school

