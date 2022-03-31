Advertisement

Inman PD needs help identifying suspect in attempted robbery

Inman armed robbery suspect
Inman armed robbery suspect(Inman Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Inman Police Department needs help identifying a suspect who attempted to rob a bank on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect attempted to rob a Truist Bank and left in a Blue Dodge Dakota extended cab truck.

The suspect is said to have grey hair and was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 864-472-2828, Inman City Hall at 864-472-6200, or the Spartanburg Communication Center at 864-596-2222.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News
Deputies, EMS responding to Greenville County school
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Sevier County wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
Simon Taylor Shelton
Police looking for man who shoplifted in February
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP extended through April
Hammerhead or Flat Worm
Invasive, toxic worms may be killing earthworms in your garden at night