Inman PD needs help identifying suspect in attempted robbery

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Inman Police Department needs help identifying a suspect who attempted to rob a bank on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect attempted to rob a Truist Bank and left in a Blue Dodge Dakota extended cab truck.

The suspect is said to have grey hair and was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 864-472-2828, Inman City Hall at 864-472-6200, or the Spartanburg Communication Center at 864-596-2222.

