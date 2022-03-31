Man arrested after double shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are investigating after a man was arrested in a double shooting, according to the Asheville Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at a home on Short Michigan Ave at around 3:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said they found two victims at the scene who were taken to Mission Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say they found the suspect, 48-year-old DeMarcus Antonio Royal, nearby and took him into custody.

Royal has been charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and two counts of attempted murder in connection to the shootings, according to police.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility for booking.

Police say Royal had six open warrants for probation violations and one for resist/delay/obstruct of a police officer.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the police at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

