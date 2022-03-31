Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greer man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct, according to the South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s Office (SCAG).

According to the Attorney General’s office, 40-year-old David Fraser plead guilty today to one count of criminal sexual conduct third degree, incest, and unlawful neglect of a child.

Fraser will also be required to register as a sex offender, according to Attorney General Wilson.

The office said, in 2016, the Greer Police Department responded to allegations of sexual abuse of a 15-year-old.

It was reported that Fraser sexually assaulted the minor and threatened to harm her family members if she did not cooperate.

