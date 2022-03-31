Advertisement

Police investigating after wrong-way driver hits another car head-on

Crash along 385 - WHNS
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver hit another car head-on Wednesday night in Greenville.

Sgt. Bragg said the car was driving on the wrong side of 385 and hit a car head-on in front of Bucks. The crash happened just before midnight.

The interstate was closed for several hours from Roper Mountain Road to Haywood Road heading towards downtown Greenville.

This crash remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed as of yet.

