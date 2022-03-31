Advertisement

Police looking for man who shoplifted in February

Simon Taylor Shelton
Simon Taylor Shelton(City of Anderson Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is looking for a man who has been identified as a shoplifter who stole from a business back in February.

Police said on Feb. 17, two men entered a business on Patton Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Surveillance footage shows on man making a purchase, leaving the building about 10 minutes later, and driving ut of the parking lot in an older, dark-colored Chevy Silverado with a silver toolbox in the bed.

The other man continued to walk around the store until around 6:52 p.m. when he picked up a plasma cutter and exited the store through an emergency fire egress door, according to the department. The cutter was valued around $1,000.

The department said thanks to the public’s help, they were able to identify the suspect who stole the plasma cutter.

The suspect, Simon Taylor Shelton, 26, is described as five foot seven and weighs about 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where Shelton may be is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110. Police said they no longer need information on the other person mentioned.

