SC man charged with interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with minor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A SC man was charged in a one-count bill of information with interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to the office of United State Attorney Duane A. Evans.

According to the attorney, 33-year-old Graham Lovelace traveled from Greenville to the Greater New Orleans, Louisiana area by car for the purposes of engaging in sexual conduct with a fifteen-year-old minor.

If convicted Lovelace faces a maximum term of imprisonment of no more than 30 years followed by a minimum of five years and up to a maximum life term of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee, according to Attorney Evans.

Evans also said he may also be required to register as a sex offender.

