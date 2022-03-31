Tracking the Case: Investigators still don’t know who killed Emery Williams

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -A man trying to get home from choir practice is shot and killed in a drive by. Investigators still don’t know who killed Emery Williams 8 years ago.

The anniversary of the murder is approaching on April 2nd. His wife Kay Woodward tells Fox Carolina’s Shale Remien she celebrates him as a person & his interests on that day every year.

‘Don’t remember the last moments but remember the life,” Woodward said

Woodward sees the “goodbyes” working at John Woodward Funeral Home and Spartanburg. It’s a place she worked with Emery for 10 years. “Professionally I deal with death every day.”

However no one can prepare for murder and she said she was on the phone with her husband the moment someone took his life.

“I thought it was a car accident,” Woodward said.

“I see the bullet hole in the window, the man is laying over in the seat, Larry Hicks said. Hicks claims to have witnessed the aftermath of the murder just outside of the then Westside Club, similar to a YMCA on Willis Road.

“He worked, left work and went to choir practice like he did every Wednesday,” Diane Lestage said. Lestage has 49 cases she overseas and Emery Williams’ sticks out. She said Williams was so committed to the church, he had a consistent routine that could make him a target.

“We joked that the church doors don’t open without him being there,” Woodward said.

Silver Hill United Methodist is the last door Williams walked through before heading home.

“He called me on his way home as he always does,” Woodward said. Williams always asked if she needed something picked up.

“This vehicle pulls up beside him as if he’s passing Emery’s car and the suspect shoots,” The senior investigator said.

Evidence shows just two minutes later, the suspect drove back to Emery’s car after it wrecked.

The suspects shot Emery two more times. Investigator say they are certain a suspect was driving, while another was firing shots from the passenger seat.

“That tells me they they intended to complete the job. That they did not want Emery to survive this attack, that’s what it tells me,” Lestage said

“For us, we’re just wondering why? Why him? Was it a mistake?” Dolores Williams asks. She explains that answers about her dad’s case are invaluable and would allow a family to move forward.

Williams was a twin and had a large family. He spent 30 years in California before moving to Spartanburg. Questions about his murder now stretch from coast to coast.

“There’s still days that I am still at a loss...from not having my dad in my life,” Dolores Williams said. She adds he would hold in on education and was a friend just as much as a dad.

Emery’s wife arrived on the scene three minutes after he was shot and killed according to investigators. She found him inside his BMW lifeless, with the car still running.

“I remember touching him thinking ‘Maybe he was just asleep....and there was no movement.”

“I think as his daughter, I want you to know that our lives have never, and will never be the same.”

“He was who he represented himself to be, which is loving God and loving people,”

What’s not adding up for investigators is why a devout man died at the hands of murderers determined not to miss.

