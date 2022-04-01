Advertisement

Crews free dog trapped in culvert in Anderson County

Dog trapped in culvert on Glenn Cove Road.
Dog trapped in culvert on Glenn Cove Road.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple agencies worked together on Thursday evening to free a dog trapped inside a culvert.

Anderson County dispatchers received a call from Glenn Cove Road about the dog around 6:30 p.m.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, Williford Fire Department, and Anderson County Roads and Bridges officials worked together to rescue the dog.

The sheriff’s office said the pup was dirty and tired, but otherwise healthy and unharmed.

The dog was reunited with its owner.

Dog rescued from culvert
Dog rescued from culvert(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 85% contained as evacuations continue
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96.
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
The victim met someone on Snapchat who later demanded money from him.
Upstate student charged after posting threats on Snapchat, district says
A photo of a fire truck.
Fire crews responding to downed powerlines at KOA campground in Anderson