District: Attendance optional for Tanglewood Middle following school shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tanglewood Middle School will have an optional day of attendance Friday following a school shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to Greenville County Schools.

The district said that on Friday, April 1, students will have the option to attend as the school provides counseling for both students and staff. Counseling will be provided by the district’s After Care Team, which is comprised of trauma-trained counselors, psychologists, and mental health specialists.

We’re told attendance will be optional for both students and staff, and any absence will understandably be excused.

“We want to have the school open and available to students and staff to have access to counseling and support as they process this tragedy and the trauma. The district is sending certified academic personnel to fill in for staff as needed. Our goal with being open Friday is not to have a day of instruction, but so we can have support available to both students and staff that would not be otherwise available at home.”

According to the district, significant law enforcement presence will be on campus Friday, along with additional district personnel, as a reassuring measure for both students and staff.

The regular school schedule will resume Monday, April 4. The After Care Team will continue to be available Monday, and as long as needed.

