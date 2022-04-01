District: Attendance optional for Tanglewood Middle following school shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tanglewood Middle School will have an optional day of attendance Friday following a school shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to Greenville County Schools.
The district said that on Friday, April 1, students will have the option to attend as the school provides counseling for both students and staff. Counseling will be provided by the district’s After Care Team, which is comprised of trauma-trained counselors, psychologists, and mental health specialists.
We’re told attendance will be optional for both students and staff, and any absence will understandably be excused.
According to the district, significant law enforcement presence will be on campus Friday, along with additional district personnel, as a reassuring measure for both students and staff.
The regular school schedule will resume Monday, April 4. The After Care Team will continue to be available Monday, and as long as needed.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.