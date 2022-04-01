Advertisement

Fire crews responding to downed powerlines at KOA campground in Anderson

A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Fire Department is responding to reports of powerlines down at a campground in Anderson.

Chief Sutherland said crews are on scene at the Anderson/Lake Hartwell KOA Holiday campground near Wham Road.

Duke Energy’s power outage map shows 14 customers in the area with out power due to the downed powerlines.

We’re told the estimated time of restoration is 4:45 p.m.

