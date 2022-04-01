GBI needs help identifying body found on Appalachian Trail

BLUE RIDGE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found dead on the Appalachian Trail on January 21, 2022.

We’re told the man, believed to be a hiker on Springer Mountain, was found specifically off the Benton MacKaye Trail, which is part of the Appalachian Trail in Fanny County.

Officials said the man was wearing the following items when his body was found:

Small gray t-shirt

Gray fleece long sleeve shirt

Tan Wrangler brand cargo pants size 30x3

Gray wool boot socks

Keen brand hiking boots size 10 and a half

The man had in his possession a black Thermal-FR brand fleece quarter-zip pullover, a dark gray Champion brand quarter-zip fleece, a black Uline skull cap with rechargeable light attachment, and a small black folding shovel, according to officials.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding a person matching this description is asked to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

