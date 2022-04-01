Great Smoky Mountains reopens roads, trails following wildfire

PIGEON FORGE, T.N. (FOX Carolina) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials reopened all roads, trails, and backcountry campsites following closures put in place earlier in the week due to the Thomas Divide Fire Complex and wind event.

We’re told the following areas are now reopened:

Backcountry campsites: 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59 and 60

Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trails from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road

Pole Road Creek, Indian Creek, Stone Pile Gap and Deep Creek Horse Bypass,

Juney Whank Falls, Deeplow, Fork Ridge, Sunkota Ridge and Martins Gap,

Indian Creek Motor Nature, Mingus Creek, Newton Bald, Kanati Fork, and Loop trails.

Toms Branch Road near Deep Creek

Officials mentioned electrical power to Elkmont, Metcalf, Cataloochee, and Smokemont areas has been restored. Park managers proactively had the power shut off to these areas on Wednesday, March 30 to reduce fire risk across the park.

