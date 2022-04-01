North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96.
White shared the heartbreaking news in a tweet Friday morning.
“He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much dad. RIP,” White said.
White has hosted ‘Wheel of Fortune’ alongside Pat Sajak since 1982.
