SCDNR issues warning on roadside dumping after bald eagle hit by car

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is issuing a warning to help keep wildlife safe after a bald eagle was hit and killed by a car.

SCDNR said a driver dumped a cooler containing fish parks of striper, catfish, and bream along with plastic bottles and worm cups on the side of the road in Sumter County.

Unfortunately, officials said a resident bald eagle was attracted to the fish parts for food. The eagle was spooked by a passing car and hit the front bumper of the truck.

