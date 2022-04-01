Advertisement

SCDNR issues warning on roadside dumping after bald eagle hit by car

SCDNR issues warning after bald eagle hit.
SCDNR issues warning after bald eagle hit.(SCDNR)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is issuing a warning to help keep wildlife safe after a bald eagle was hit and killed by a car.

SCDNR said a driver dumped a cooler containing fish parks of striper, catfish, and bream along with plastic bottles and worm cups on the side of the road in Sumter County.

Unfortunately, officials said a resident bald eagle was attracted to the fish parts for food. The eagle was spooked by a passing car and hit the front bumper of the truck.

