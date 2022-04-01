Upstate student charged after posting threats on Snapchat, district says

GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8th grader at Gray Court-Owings School has been charged after posting threatening messages on social media Friday afternoon, according to Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Thomas.

Dr. Thomas said that shortly after noon, the student used Snapchat to post the threats related to the school. The administration and the school resource officer were immediately notified and safety protocol was followed to isolate the students and ensure the safety of others.

We’re told the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded and took the juvenile into custody. The student has been charged for the offense.

According to Dr. Thomas, the district will follow the District’s Code of Conduct to discipline the students.

“Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is a top priority. We will not tolerate anyone who disrupts our safe and positive learning environment. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and continue to ask parents to have conversations with their students about the seriousness of such offenses that impact safety in our schools,” the district said in a message to parents.

