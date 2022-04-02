Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for victim of deadly school shooting

Jamari Jackson
Jamari Jackson(Jordan Williams Photography)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of Jamari Jackson announced the arrangements for his funeral on Sunday evening.

Jackson was the 12-year-old boy tragically killed during the school shooting at Tanglewood Middle School on Thursday.

According to Jackson’s family, the service will be open to the public and will happen at Relentless Church on April 9 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The family also set up a Memorial Fund in Jamari Jackson’s name at the Bank of Travelers Rest. Anyone interested in learning more can visit any of the bank’s locations.

