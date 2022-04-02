Funeral arrangements announced for victim of deadly school shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of Jamari Jackson announced the arrangements for his funeral on Sunday evening.

Jackson was the 12-year-old boy tragically killed during the school shooting at Tanglewood Middle School on Thursday.

Previously: ‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement

According to Jackson’s family, the service will be open to the public and will happen at Relentless Church on April 9 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The family also set up a Memorial Fund in Jamari Jackson’s name at the Bank of Travelers Rest. Anyone interested in learning more can visit any of the bank’s locations.

