Local Upstate vendors host fundraiser to benefit Ukraine

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While many of us don’t need an excuse to get out and have a good time on a Friday, one Greenville food vendor and outdoor dining/event space made that decision even easier for many.

“We decided to do a fundraiser to support Ukraine and celebrate my 1 year anniversary at Gather, so we partnered with Direct Support Ukraine,” said Gather GVL GM Stephanie Freeman.

Freeman told FOX Carolina Friday was one of her favorite events she’s done since she started.

“It’s certainly one of the few things politically where I feel like everyone is on the same side,” she said of the benefit.

From the moment their doors opened at 11am, all the way up until close, every vendor with a yellow sunflower balloon at their establishment within the Gather complex donated a portion of their food and drink sales--which will eventually help crews assisting refugee families in Ukraine.

“All of this money is going to crews on the ground,” Freeman said. “So--refugees, people housing refugees, this money is going to them.”

Direct Support Ukraine, a local organization with contacts in international humanitarian organizations/ministries overseas, says they’ve already raise $40,000+ since the conflict began. They had their own booth setup within Gather as well, collecting donations and selling art created by Ukrainian painters who live in the Upstate.

“Many of us feel very helpless and angry about what’s going on,” said Marybeth Collier, who donated to relief efforts while with her family at Gather. “So if there’s a way to help in any way, that’s what we want to do,” she added.

If you missed out tonight and want to donate, you can visit directsupportukraine.com. They have information on all the international ministries they work for, as well as an explanation of how your funds will go directly towards helping refugees, and those assisting them on the ground.

