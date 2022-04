GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An overturned semi truck is blocking part of the I-385 on-ramp on Roper Mountain Road Friday night.

Highway Patrol troopers said the crash was reported just after 9:15 p.m.

Greenville Police and Greenville City firefighters are on scene.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

