Advertisement

SLED responds after suspicious package found in Upstate shed

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that officers and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigated a suspicious package near Clemson Street on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said family members were cleaning out a storage shed when they found a container with a suspicious liquid inside. According to officers, the container had been in the storage shed since around 1989.

After investigating the situation, officers requested help from SLED. SLED agents then took the container away from the area and destroyed it.

Officers said they are still unsure what the liquid inside the container was.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 95% contained
Officials are investigating a death in Greenville County
Death investigation underway after gunshot victim found in Greenville Co.
Part of the festivities surrounding the women's basketball NCAA championship
South Carolina Women's Basketball at NCAA Championship
The Friends of the Reedy River hosted their Spring River Cleanup event on Saturday morning to...
Upstate organization hosts event to clean up the Reedy River