Sunshine and Mild For Sunday, Rain Returns Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’ll see clouds decrease this evening and overnight, with mainly clear skies expected and chilly conditions once again. Lows by morning will be in the low to mid 40s for the Upstate, and upper 30s in the mountains.

The sun returns for Sunday, with much warmer temperatures. Highs will top out in the low 70s for the Upstate, but only low to mid 60s in the mountains. For Sunday night, we’re looking at mainly clear skies, and low in the low 40s for the Upstate, and mid 30s for the mountains.

Monday will be another nice day under mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid 70s for the Upstate, and upper 60s in the mountains. Monday night, we’ll see more clouds with lows in the 40s.

Clouds increase Tuesday, with rain building in, some of it will be heavy, with some embedded thunderstorms as well. Highs will be in the low 70s, with mid 60s in the mountains. We get a break, before more showers build in later Wednesday into Thursday, with some thunderstorms possible as well.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.