Upstate organization hosts event to clean up the Reedy River

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Friends of the Reedy River hosted their Spring River Cleanup event on Saturday morning to help remove trash and unwanted debris from the Reedy River.

The cleanup sites included in the event were located at First Baptist Greenville, Cancer Survivor Park, Swamp Rabbit Grocery, and Trailblazer Park. Volunteers were spread out between the locations to help get the job done.

Check out these pictures from the event!

