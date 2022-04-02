Advertisement

Upstate organization hosts event to clean up the Reedy River

The Friends of the Reedy River hosted their Spring River Cleanup event on Saturday morning to...
The Friends of the Reedy River hosted their Spring River Cleanup event on Saturday morning to help remove trash and unwanted debris from the Reedy River.(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Friends of the Reedy River hosted their Spring River Cleanup event on Saturday morning to help remove trash and unwanted debris from the Reedy River.

The cleanup sites included in the event were located at First Baptist Greenville, Cancer Survivor Park, Swamp Rabbit Grocery, and Trailblazer Park. Volunteers were spread out between the locations to help get the job done.

Check out these pictures from the event!

Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Part of the festivities surrounding the women's basketball NCAA championship
South Carolina Women's Basketball at NCAA Championship
The Friends of the Reedy River hosted their Spring River Cleanup event on Saturday morning to...
Friends of the Reedy River cleanup event
The scene of a deputy involved shooting in Spartanburg County
Coroner identifies suspect shot by Spartanburg County deputies
Local vendors saw a portion of their sales go towards humanitarian aid teams on the ground...
Local Upstate vendors host fundraiser to benefit Ukraine