Arson investigation underway after fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a fire that happened on Saturday night.

Deputies said they responded to the scene on Cedar Street at around 9:30 on Saturday. When they arrived, they saw that the home was already engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, and officials from the Converse Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

According to deputies, they then spoke to a nearby neighbor who said she saw the fire start. She told deputies that she began watching her security camera after her dog began barking. While watching the footage, she said she saw what looked like headlights in front of the house that caught on fire.

According to the neighbor, she heard a bang and several loud pops when she went outside to see what was happening. She then realized that the nearby house was on fire.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the fire. We will update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.