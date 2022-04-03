Candlelight vigil held for brothers killed during shooting incident

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday night for a candlelight vigil in memory of the two brothers who died following a shooting incident last week.

The vigil was held at Bridge Park and served as an opportunity for the community to remember Noah and Bridger Ensley.

PREVIOUSLY: ‘They loved each other:’ NC teen, 10-year-old brother die after shooting incident (foxcarolina.com)

Loved ones spoke during the event and shared some of their favorite memories with Noah and Bridger. If you missed the event, you can watch the entire vigil down below.

Candlelight vigil held for NC brothers who died during accidental shooting

There was a donation box set up at the event, but there is also a GoFundMe online to help the family with their expenses.

