Victim dies at hospital after shooting in Spartanburg County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a deadly shooting near Vista Drive.

Deputies said the victim was transported to the hospital once they arrived. However, they later passed away from their injuries.

Everyone else in the house was taken to the Sheriff’s Office for interviews.

According to deputies, their investigation is just beginning, but they believe there isn’t any threat to the public.

This is still a developing situation as deputies investigate the incident. We will update this story as officials release more details.

