Educational festival takes over downtown Greenville on Saturday afternoon

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The iMAGINE Upstate STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Festival was held in downtown Greenville on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said the goal of the event was to create meaningful experiences to encourage kids to learn and get excited about future careers.

The event included interactive activities, food trucks and over 75 exhibits. According to organizers, the event was the result of collaborations between industry partners, academic institutions, non-profit organizations and the community.

iMAGINE is a program connected to South Carolina’s Coalition for Mathematics & Science (SCCMS) at Clemson University.

To learn more about today’s festival and iMAGINE’s mission, you can visit iMAGINE Upstate (imaginesteamsc.org).

Here are some photos from today’s event!

