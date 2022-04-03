Nice Monday, Rain and Storms Return Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With clear skies and light winds tonight, temperatures will fall very quickly. In fact, there could be some patchy frost across the higher elevations in North Carolina, as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s. For the Upstate, we’ll see readings drop into the low to mid 40s.

Monday will be another beautiful day, with a few more clouds, and temperatures warming into the low 70s, except upper 60s in the mountains. Monday night we’ll see increasing clouds with lows in the 40s.

Then big changes headed into Tuesday, as numerous showers and storms move into the region. Some storms could generate gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs in the 60s and 70s. The rain and storms taper off Tuesday night into Wednesday, then another chance for showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It will be warm on Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

Cooler weather moves in late in the week into the weekend, in fact cold enough for frost in some places.

