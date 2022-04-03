Advertisement

Deputy involved in crash while responding to reported armed robbery

Anderson County deputy involved in crash
Anderson County deputy involved in crash(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was involved in a crash this afternoon while responding to a reported armed robbery.

Deputies said the crash happened along Pearman Dairy Road at around 3:20 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Officials from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was one of the people injured. However, they are expected to be okay. The condition of the other injured person is unknown at this time.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. We will update this story as officials release more details.

