South Carolina Women’s Basketball ready for championship game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Gamecocks will tip-off against the University of Connecticut Huskies Sunday at 8 p.m. ET for a national championship.

The Gamecocks women’s basketball program is looking for its second national title, while the Huskies are going for their 12th.

These two teams have some familiarity with each other, after they played in November 2021.

South Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter of that game to get a 16-point win.

“I honestly feel like it does help us in a way because it gives us a chance to actually know personnel. To be able to play them before we kind of have an understanding of what their plays are like, who they want to run through, little things like that. So I think definitely playing a team more than once is good, especially when it comes to when it’s a moment like this,” said Junior Guard Zia Cooke.

Fans FOX Carolina spoke to on Saturday at South Carolina’s open practice say they are nervous, but confident, the team will win a national championship on Sunday.

“Very high nerves. Very, very nervous but we’re going to do it,” said one fan.

“I think they’re going to go all the way,” added another.

