Upstate battlefield site hosts free event to highlight history

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ninety Six National History Site hosted a free event this weekend to help families learn about the history of the battlefield.

According to organizers, the event included tours, demonstrations, music and more! Visitors were also encouraged to walk through the encampments to learn about the camp life of loyalist and patriot soldiers.

All activities were free and open to the public. Here are some photos from the event.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.