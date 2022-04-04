Body found inside Upstate home, Coroner’s Office confirms

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after a female body was found inside a home on Cooper Street in Travelers Rest.

According to the Coroner’s Office, they were called to the scene at 5:33 p.m. on Monday. They said they are treating the person’s death as suspicious right now.

The Travelers Rest Police Department said officers are also at the scene investigating.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as officials release new information.

