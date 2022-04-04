Advertisement

Coroner requested at scene of Upstate fire

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CARLISLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene of a fire in Union County.

Dispatchers said Carlisle Fire Department, Santuc Fire Department and Monarch Fire Department were all responding to the scene of a fire on Westwood Drive.

The Union County Coroner’s Office has not released any additional details yet.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

