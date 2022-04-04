Coroner requested at scene of Upstate fire

CARLISLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene of a fire in Union County.

Dispatchers said Carlisle Fire Department, Santuc Fire Department and Monarch Fire Department were all responding to the scene of a fire on Westwood Drive.

The Union County Coroner’s Office has not released any additional details yet.

