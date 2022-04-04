Advertisement

Deputies looking for owner of mule found in Anderson County

Deputies need help finding the owner of this mule.
Deputies need help finding the owner of this mule.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNVILLE S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are looking for the owner of a mule found roaming around in Townville Saturday, April 2.

We’re told deputies went to the area of Highway 24 in Townville near Oakdale for the mule that was found walking around.

Deputies said animal control responded and have taken the mule to a safe housing facility.

If you can identify this mule or are the owner, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-5576.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gamecocks win the National Championship
Gamecocks win the National Championship
The scene of a fatal crash near Pendleton
Coroner: Clemson student driving at high speed crashes into another driver
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with her team after a college basketball game...
South Carolina takes down UConn to win the National Championship
Gamecock Championship
Gamecocks celebrate national championship win