Deputies looking for owner of mule found in Anderson County

TOWNVILLE S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are looking for the owner of a mule found roaming around in Townville Saturday, April 2.

We’re told deputies went to the area of Highway 24 in Townville near Oakdale for the mule that was found walking around.

Deputies said animal control responded and have taken the mule to a safe housing facility.

If you can identify this mule or are the owner, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-5576.

