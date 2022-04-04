Gas prices in Upstate fall 8.6 cents per gallon, survey says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Average gas prices in Greenville have fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.74 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 450 stations in Greenville.

GasBuddy’s price report says the cheapest station in Greenville was priced at $2.99 per gallon Sunday, April 3 while the most expensive was $4.25 per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.99 per gallon while the highest was $4.69 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s data. This puts the average price of gas on Monday at $4.17 per gallon.

Here’s a look at neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Spartanburg is at $3.84 per gallon.

Charlotte is at $4.00 per gallon.

Asheville is at $4.03 per gallon.

“Oil prices fell last week as Covid cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a news release. “So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower.”

