Kendra Scott pop-up store coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular jewelry and accessories store is opening a pop-up shop in Greenville this week.

Kendra Scott opens at Shops at Greenridge on Friday.

The pop-up store will be 1,233 square feet and is the first location in the Upstate. There are currently Kendra Scott stores in Charleston and Columbia.

The company said they will host local nonprofits this weekend including The Family Effect, Safe Harbor and Meals of Wheels of Greenville. A portion of their sales Apr. 8 through 10 will go to these causes.

Shoppers will receive a gift with any purchase over $75 at the grand opening and they will be offering a free coffee cart, cookie truck, and flower bouquets as well.

Kendra Scott at the Shops at Greenridge will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

