Advertisement

Kendra Scott pop-up store coming to Greenville

(KBTX)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular jewelry and accessories store is opening a pop-up shop in Greenville this week.

Kendra Scott opens at Shops at Greenridge on Friday.

The pop-up store will be 1,233 square feet and is the first location in the Upstate. There are currently Kendra Scott stores in Charleston and Columbia.

The company said they will host local nonprofits this weekend including The Family Effect, Safe Harbor and Meals of Wheels of Greenville. A portion of their sales Apr. 8 through 10 will go to these causes.

Shoppers will receive a gift with any purchase over $75 at the grand opening and they will be offering a free coffee cart, cookie truck, and flower bouquets as well.

Kendra Scott at the Shops at Greenridge will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After an incredible season the Gamecocks are the NCAA National Champions.
Gamecocks to be welcomed home after national championship win
Deputies investigate a shooting in Spartanburg County
Three family members arrested after 21-year-old woman killed in Spartanburg Co.
Bojangles million dollar gas giveaway.
Bojangles to give away $1 million in free gas
Officials are investigating a death in Greenville County
Homicide investigation underway after woman shot to death in Greenville Co.