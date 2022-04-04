Advertisement

Missing woman’s car found, but family hasn’t heard from her since November

Bethany Collins Buckles
Bethany Collins Buckles(Asheville Police Dept.)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police say a missing woman’s car has been found, but she has been missing since November.

Bethany Collins Buckles left her home on Ravencroft Lane in south Asheville and never returned. Her family reported her missing on Nov. 20, 2021.

Her car was also missing at the time of her disappearance, but it has since been located by the Asheville Police Department.

Buckles, age 48, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 200 pounds. She may have blond or dark-colored hair, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Asheville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After an incredible season the Gamecocks are the NCAA National Champions.
Gamecocks to be welcomed home after national championship win
Kendra Scott pop-up store coming to Greenville
Deputies investigate a shooting in Spartanburg County
Three family members arrested after 21-year-old woman killed in Spartanburg Co.
Bojangles million dollar gas giveaway.
Bojangles to give away $1 million in free gas
Officials are investigating a death in Greenville County
Homicide investigation underway after woman shot to death in Greenville Co.