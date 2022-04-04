Missing woman’s car found, but family hasn’t heard from her since November

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police say a missing woman’s car has been found, but she has been missing since November.

Bethany Collins Buckles left her home on Ravencroft Lane in south Asheville and never returned. Her family reported her missing on Nov. 20, 2021.

Her car was also missing at the time of her disappearance, but it has since been located by the Asheville Police Department.

Buckles, age 48, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 200 pounds. She may have blond or dark-colored hair, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Asheville Police Department.

