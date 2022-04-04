Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Greenville County crash

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County coroner’s office said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened on Staunton Bridge Road near Grove Station just after 12:30 p.m.

The coroner said a truck and motorcyclist collided. The person on the motorcycle was killed.

