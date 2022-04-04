First Alert Weather Day Tuesday For Rain and T-Storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours, skies will stay mostly clear with lows in the 40s.

Take your umbrella with you on your way out the door Tuesday, as sunshine will quickly give way to returning clouds, and a few light showers as early as midday. A period of heavy rain and thunderstorms will follow between 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM, making for poor travel conditions well into the evening rush hour. Tomorrow’s thunderstorms will bring the potential for isolated severe weather, with the threat of damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Make sure to stay weather aware throughout the afternoon and early-evening! Highs Tuesday will top the mid 60s to around 70. Tuesday night, the rain tapers off, with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday starts dry, but clouds will begin to gather ahead of another storm system that will bring a fresh round of thunderstorms to the region Wednesday evening into the overnight period. Highs will top out in the 70s, with and an increase in humidity.

A new storm system will roll into the region with ingredients possibly even more favorable for severe weather overnight on Wednesday, possibly into Thursday morning. At this point, the strongest activity looks to be across the mountains, with a weakening trend into the Upstate. Lows Wednesday night will be in the 50s.

