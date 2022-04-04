South Carolina takes down UConn 64-49 to win the national championship

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks beat the Huskies 64-39 and take home the NCAA women’s basketball national championship!

Destanni Henderson led the way for South Carolina all game and finished with 26 points.

On Uconn’s side, Paige Bueckers led the team with 14 points.

South Carolina dominated the boards throughout the game and led the rebound battle 49 to 24.

Uconn made a few runs throughout the game. However, they were never able to close the gap completely.

With this win, South Carolina takes home their first national title in women’s basketball since 2017!

