Advertisement

USC to welcome national championship team home Monday afternoon

Gamecocks win the National Championship
Gamecocks win the National Championship(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fans will have the chance to welcome home national champions South Carolina women’s basketball team Monday afternoon outside of Colonial Life Arena, according to South Carolina Athletics.

The department said a short program celebrating the team’s season, including comments from University President Harris Pastides, Athletics Director Ray Tanner, and Head coach Dawn Staley is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m.

We’re told those who choose to attend the celebration can park in Discovery Garage, located at 821 Park Street.

It is important to note that there will be several road closures around the arena, including Greene and Lincoln Street.

Those not able to attend can watch through the GamecocksOnline’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channel.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After an incredible season the Gamecocks are the NCAA National Champions.
Gamecocks win over UConn at finals
Bojangles million dollar gas giveaway.
Bojangles to give away $1 million dollars in free gas
Gas pump
Gas prices in Upstate fall 8.6 cents per gallon, survey says
Destinee Zykeria Young
Police need help finding teen who ran away in Anderson