USC to welcome national championship team home Monday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fans will have the chance to welcome home national champions South Carolina women’s basketball team Monday afternoon outside of Colonial Life Arena, according to South Carolina Athletics.

The department said a short program celebrating the team’s season, including comments from University President Harris Pastides, Athletics Director Ray Tanner, and Head coach Dawn Staley is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m.

We’re told those who choose to attend the celebration can park in Discovery Garage, located at 821 Park Street.

It is important to note that there will be several road closures around the arena, including Greene and Lincoln Street.

Those not able to attend can watch through the GamecocksOnline’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channel.

