What is First Alert Weather? Here’s what you need to know.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, FOX Carolina is launching First Alert Weather.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent and First Alert Meteorologists Bob Trihy and Bryan Bachman will give you an early heads up about weather conditions that could affect you or your family.

If the team calls a First Alert Weather Day, it means the weather on that day will be significant and they’re letting you know first. A First Alert Weather Day could be due to heavy rain, extreme winds, dangerous heat or cold, and other conditions that will impact you.

You can get the latest forecast from the FOX Carolina First Alert Weather team at any time on our website or our free mobile and streaming apps.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.