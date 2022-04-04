Why Greenville wants to take over Haynie Street from the SCDOT

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville wants to take over Haynie Street from the state.

Acquiring this street would improve intersections, sidewalks, and the pavement of the historic, Haynie-Sirrine Neighborhood.

A little history lesson, in the late 1800s, Furman University was located where County Square is now. Two, Greenville citizens; Mrs. Eliza Earle and Thomas Thurston own most of the land that became the Haynie-Sirrine Neighborhood. Learn more here.

Michael Moore recently moved to the area, but has lived in Greenville for a while. He’s seen the changes over the years and is pleased with what Greenville has done so far.

“This area used to be drug-infested. And they, really, came in here and cleaned this place up,” said Moore.

And there’s more cleaning to come. Director of Public Works Clint Link says it’s a master plan for South Downtown.

“The city has been studying our South downtown area for the past six or seven months,” Link continues, “We’ve been looking at traffic and infrastructure needs and projects.”

To make these projects happen, Link says they’d like to take Haynie Street off the hands of the state’s Department of Transportation.

“With the city taking ownership of Haynie Street, [it] just gives us a little more control over the type of improvements we can make on the street, the schedule for making those improvements,” Link said.

Haynie Street sits between Augusta Street and Church Street--not far from Sirrine Stadium. Neighborhood improvements apply to road widening, access management, parking, and lighting.

“The redevelopment of Greenville County Square is a major part of the South downtown area,” said Link, “We are anticipating a lot of new growth and a lot of changing traffic patterns.”

This is all a part of Greenville’s proposed improvement project recommendations of their South downtown transportation plan. That includes intersection projects, trails, and sewer system upgrades.

Moore has been attending the meetings with the city.

“It’s good. I think it’s good for the city,” Moore said, “It puts Haynie Street right in the middle, makes us downtown now.”

Moore says the community has been on board.

“This is really good place to live now. A proud place to live,” said Moore.

The SCDOT says this doesn’t happen all the time, but it’s certainly not unheard of. The entire project’s budget is anywhere from a few hundred-thousand to a million dollars.

Greenville’s city council approved the resolution. They are waiting for approval from the DOT. We checked, and no buzz from the state yet.

